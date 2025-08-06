Next Article
Flash floods in Uttarkashi bury ancient Kalp Kedar temple
Flash floods in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, August 5, buried the ancient Kalp Kedar temple under river debris, leaving only its tip visible.
This underground temple, discovered in 1945 and inspired by Kedarnath Dham, was a hidden spot where devotees would descend below ground to pray.
Unique 'shivling' and intricate stone carvings
Kalp Kedar stands out for its unique 'shivling' shaped like Nandi's back and intricate stone carvings—details that connect it to Uttarakhand's deep cultural roots.
The way river water flowed over the 'shivling' made it extra special for worshippers.