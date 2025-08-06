Next Article
Drone crash at Varanasi station sparks bomb scare
A camera-equipped drone crashed near platform 7 of Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station on Tuesday, sparking a quick response from police and bomb squads.
Thankfully, there was nothing dangerous attached to the drone, but officials are now trying to track down who flew it.
Police think drone was used for making social media reels
Police think the drone might've been used by someone making social media reels—something that's become pretty common lately.
But with Uttar Pradesh getting strict about unauthorized drones (think: 17 FIRs and 29 arrests so far), flying one without permission is risky business.
Some districts have even banned drones entirely unless you get written approval first, and security teams are keeping a close watch to prevent any trouble.