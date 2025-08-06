Drone crash at Varanasi station sparks bomb scare

Police think drone was used for making social media reels

Police think the drone might've been used by someone making social media reels—something that's become pretty common lately.

But with Uttar Pradesh getting strict about unauthorized drones (think: 17 FIRs and 29 arrests so far), flying one without permission is risky business.

Some districts have even banned drones entirely unless you get written approval first, and security teams are keeping a close watch to prevent any trouble.