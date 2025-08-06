Next Article
Prayagraj: 3 boys drown in Ganga while swimming
Recently, a group of kids went swimming in the Ganga River near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Things took a tragic turn when two of them drowned.
NDRF and SDRF teams rushed to help after the village head raised the alarm.
3 boys died; 2 rescued
Rescuers managed to save two boys—Aman (8) and Shivam (15)—who are now safe.
Sadly, Rajan (17), Utkarsh (14), and Lucky (15) didn't make it; their bodies were found in the river.
Authorities have sent them for postmortem, and legal steps are underway.
The incident is a tough reminder about water safety for everyone.