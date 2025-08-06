Prayagraj: 3 boys drown in Ganga while swimming

3 boys died; 2 rescued

Rescuers managed to save two boys—Aman (8) and Shivam (15)—who are now safe.

Sadly, Rajan (17), Utkarsh (14), and Lucky (15) didn't make it; their bodies were found in the river.

Authorities have sent them for postmortem, and legal steps are underway.

The incident is a tough reminder about water safety for everyone.