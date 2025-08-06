Next Article
Odisha: Suspected Maoists trigger blasts on railway tracks
Suspected Maoists set off two blasts on railway tracks at the Odisha-Jharkhand border on Sunday night, damaging some lines but not disrupting passenger trains since only loop tracks were hit.
This follows a similar attack in Sundergarh district where a railway worker lost his life and another was injured.
Compensation for deceased worker's family
In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the deceased worker's family.
Security has been stepped up with special police teams and bomb squads now patrolling the area, especially as Maoists mark their annual 'Shahid Saptah' (martyrs' week).
These attacks are a reminder of ongoing security challenges in parts of Odisha.