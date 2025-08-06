'Sindoor': India strikes terrorist camps in Pakistan after Pahalgam attack
After the tragic Pahalgam attack that took 26 lives in April, India responded on May 7 with Operation Sindoor.
Using precision weapons—like Excalibur artillery rounds and Rafale jets—India struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The focus was strictly on terrorist sites, with India stating there was no harm to civilians or military bases, although Pakistan reported civilian casualties.
Operation's significance and military teamwork
Pakistan tried to hit back with missile and drone attacks, but India's defense systems intercepted several of them.
Operation Sindoor marks a shift in how conflicts are handled: it's about smart, targeted actions instead of capturing land.
As General Anil Chauhan put it, this operation showed that real victory is about impact—not territory—and highlighted strong teamwork across India's Army, Navy, and Air Force.