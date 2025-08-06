'Sindoor': India strikes terrorist camps in Pakistan after Pahalgam attack India Aug 06, 2025

After the tragic Pahalgam attack that took 26 lives in April, India responded on May 7 with Operation Sindoor.

Using precision weapons—like Excalibur artillery rounds and Rafale jets—India struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The focus was strictly on terrorist sites, with India stating there was no harm to civilians or military bases, although Pakistan reported civilian casualties.