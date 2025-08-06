Next Article
Heavy rain floods Hyderabad, hits traffic: Know key routes affected
Hyderabad had a tough Tuesday evening as heavy rain flooded key spots like Lingampally, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, and HITEX Road, slowing down traffic big time.
Police teams from across the city jumped in to manage the chaos at busy intersections, while disaster response crews worked to clear out waterlogged roads.
Rainfall figures for the evening
According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Lingampally saw 51mm of rain by 8pm with Chanda Nagar and University of Hyderabad not far behind.
Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru got drenched too.
All this rain led to serious waterlogging and delays—so if you were stuck in traffic tonight, you definitely weren't alone.