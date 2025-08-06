Next Article
Uttarkashi cloudburst: NDRF, ITBP, Army teams working to rescue people
A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi, causing landslides and leaving several people missing.
Rescue teams from the NDRF, ITBP, and Army are working through challenging weather and difficult terrain to find those trapped.
Teams have been rushed in from Manera, Batkot, Dehradun, and more help is on the way.
Army sends in 150 personnel for rescue operations
The situation got even tougher after some Army personnel from Harsil went missing too.
The Army has sent 150 people for search and medical help, while ITBP teams are also pitching in.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised seven extra rescue teams to support everyone on the ground as efforts continue.