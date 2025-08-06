Next Article
US President Trump's name used to apply for Bihar residence
Someone in Bihar managed to file a fake online application for a residence certificate using the name and photo of US President Donald Trump, even listing him as a local from Hasanpur village.
This is definitely not your usual paperwork.
Cybercrime teams are now on the case
Officials quickly spotted tampered Aadhaar info and rejected the application.
Now, cybercrime teams are tracking down who submitted it by tracing the IP address.
This isn't the first weird case—recently, other fake certificates with bizarre names have popped up too.
With elections coming up, Bihar authorities are inferred to be cracking down on these scams by canceling fakes, filing FIRs, and planning tighter digital checks to keep things secure.