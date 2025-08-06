Rabies deaths in India jump to 180 last year

Government incentivizes municipalities to step up stray dog control

To fight the spike, the government is urging cities to step up stray dog control with more sterilizations and anti-rabies shots under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program.

They're also giving municipalities cash incentives—₹800 per dog and ₹600 per cat—to help out.

With rabies still a serious threat, especially if animal bites aren't treated quickly, these steps aim to make a real difference on the ground.

```