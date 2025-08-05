Next Article
Mumbai: Cricket coach arrested for sexually assaulting minor
A 40-year-old cricket coach in Mumbai has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a municipal ground.
The police acted quickly, charging him under laws meant to protect children, including the POCSO Act.
Case was registered after parents were informed
The girl, who lives in Ghatkopar, was assaulted twice—the most recent incident happened on August 4.
After confiding in her parents, they took immediate action and reported it to the police.
The case started with Pantnagar police and was then handed over to Deonar police for a full investigation.