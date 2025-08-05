Delhi man shot dead in Gurugram; brother suspects property dispute India Aug 05, 2025

On Monday, 40-year-old Rohit Shaukeen was killed outside his car near Ullahwas market in Gurugram by attackers dressed as delivery agents.

The assailants fired more than a dozen shots, hitting him multiple times and fleeing the scene right after.

Shaukeen, who lived in Delhi and was in town for work, died instantly.

His brother thinks the murder might be tied to an old property dispute.