Delhi man shot dead in Gurugram; brother suspects property dispute
On Monday, 40-year-old Rohit Shaukeen was killed outside his car near Ullahwas market in Gurugram by attackers dressed as delivery agents.
The assailants fired more than a dozen shots, hitting him multiple times and fleeing the scene right after.
Shaukeen, who lived in Delhi and was in town for work, died instantly.
His brother thinks the murder might be tied to an old property dispute.
Main suspect linked to another recent shooting case
Police have registered a case at Kherki Daula station and are actively searching for the suspects. CCTV footage is being checked to help identify them.
Deepak Nandal has been named as the main suspect—he's also linked to another recent shooting case involving singer Rahul Fazilpuria.
Additional Commissioner of Police Virender Saini said they're still investigating the motive but promised quick action and arrests soon.