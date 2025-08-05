NIA raids 19 places in Punjab over temple attack case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just raided 19 spots across Punjab—including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Batala—while digging into the March grenade attack at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Temple.
They picked up mobile phones and digital devices during these searches, hoping to uncover more about how the attack was planned.
Foreign links to the suspects being probed
Investigators say Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill were key players in the attack, handling logistics like moving grenades and weapons.
According to an NIA spokesperson, Singh was working with foreign handlers who supplied explosives and cash "to create terror."
These outside groups have reportedly been recruiting people in India for attacks by offering money or drugs—a worrying trend the agency is now tracking under serious criminal laws.