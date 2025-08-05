Drop case against nuns: Congress on 'forced conversion' arrests

Nuns were granted bail after court found 'mere suspicion'

The case has triggered protests and debates about minority rights and justice in BJP-ruled states.

The nuns were granted bail after a court found only "mere suspicion" behind their detention, with parents of alleged victims confirming no coercion or conversion happened.

Opposition MPs are pressing for charges to be dropped and attackers held accountable, highlighting ongoing concerns about communal bias and the need for fair law enforcement in India.