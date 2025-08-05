Drop case against nuns: Congress on 'forced conversion' arrests
Congress is urging authorities to drop the case against two Kerala Catholic nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh on July 25 over alleged human trafficking and forced conversion.
The arrests, sparked by a Bajrang Dal complaint, have been called "fabricated" by Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, who's also demanding action against those who assaulted the nuns and tribal women during their arrest.
Nuns were granted bail after court found 'mere suspicion'
The case has triggered protests and debates about minority rights and justice in BJP-ruled states.
The nuns were granted bail after a court found only "mere suspicion" behind their detention, with parents of alleged victims confirming no coercion or conversion happened.
Opposition MPs are pressing for charges to be dropped and attackers held accountable, highlighting ongoing concerns about communal bias and the need for fair law enforcement in India.