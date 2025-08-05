Gen Chauhan warns of Pakistan's full-spectrum deterrence at defense event

Need to rethink old strategies, says Gen Chauhan

Gen Chauhan pointed out that the line between war and peace is getting blurry. He called for faster responses in every scenario—traditional battles, unconventional threats, or even nuclear situations.

He also urged the military to embrace new tech and rethink old strategies, suggesting it's time for an "Indian way" of fighting that blends both classic moves and modern tactics.

The event also launched a paper on teaming humans with drones, plus CENJOWS' latest journal issue.