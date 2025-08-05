Gen Chauhan warns of Pakistan's full-spectrum deterrence at defense event
India's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, says the armed forces need to stay on high alert to counter Pakistan's "full-spectrum deterrence"—basically, their mix of conventional and nuclear threats.
Speaking at a defense event in Delhi today, he emphasized that being prepared across all fronts is more important than ever.
Need to rethink old strategies, says Gen Chauhan
Gen Chauhan pointed out that the line between war and peace is getting blurry. He called for faster responses in every scenario—traditional battles, unconventional threats, or even nuclear situations.
He also urged the military to embrace new tech and rethink old strategies, suggesting it's time for an "Indian way" of fighting that blends both classic moves and modern tactics.
The event also launched a paper on teaming humans with drones, plus CENJOWS' latest journal issue.