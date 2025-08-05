Marine experts rescue tanker from collapsed bridge after month-long wait
After nearly a month, a team of marine experts pulled off a tricky rescue—removing a tanker that had been stuck and dangling from the collapsed Mujpur-Gambhira bridge in Vadodara.
The operation happened on August 5, following the tragic July 9 accident that claimed 21 lives.
Because the bridge was too unstable for heavy machinery, this was a first-of-its-kind effort for Anand district.
Experts used airbags, cantilevers for the operation
About 60 specialists used advanced marine tools like airbags and cantilevers, working from 900 meters away to keep things safe.
Their careful planning paid off: not only did they get the tanker out without causing more damage, but they also did it free of charge.
District Collector Praveen Chaudhary called their work a major milestone for emergency response in tough situations.