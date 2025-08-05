Vande Bharat crosses world's highest Chenab Bridge, India's tallest Anji
The Vande Bharat Express just made its way across the iconic Anji and Chenab bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, showing off how modern trains can handle tough terrain.
The Ministry of Railways dropped some pretty cool shots of the train rolling through the Kashmir valley.
Launched by PM Modi on June 6, this high-speed service is a big step toward making travel in the region faster and more connected.
Know more about these engineering marvels
These bridges aren't just scenic—they're engineering legends.
The Chenab Bridge stands taller than the Eiffel Tower at 359 meters and took 22 years to finish, while the Anji Khad Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, built in only 11 months at a height of 331 meters.
Thanks to these feats, you can now get from Katra to Srinagar in just three hours on Vande Bharat.