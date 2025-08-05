Vande Bharat crosses world's highest Chenab Bridge, India's tallest Anji

Know more about these engineering marvels

These bridges aren't just scenic—they're engineering legends.

The Chenab Bridge stands taller than the Eiffel Tower at 359 meters and took 22 years to finish, while the Anji Khad Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, built in only 11 months at a height of 331 meters.

Thanks to these feats, you can now get from Katra to Srinagar in just three hours on Vande Bharat.