Delhi 17-year-old allegedly kills 45-year-old Uma Shankar while driving Audi
India
A 17-year-old celebrating his birthday was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving an Audi in Delhi's Kishangarh area around 2am.
The victim, 45-year-old Uma Shankar, sadly didn't survive the crash.
Police probe Audi ownership vehicles seized
The impact was so strong that three other vehicles were also hit (luckily, their drivers walked away unharmed).
Police say the Audi doesn't belong to the boy's family and are checking whether it was rented or whether it belonged to a friend.
The teen faces charges for rash driving and causing death by negligence, and all vehicles involved have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.