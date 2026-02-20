Delhi: 17-year-old boy ends life at metro station
India
A 17-year-old boy from Najafgarh, Delhi, allegedly died by suicide on Friday morning after jumping in front of a train at Uttam Nagar East Metro station.
He had just finished Class 12 and was attending coaching classes for further studies.
The incident was reported around 11:07am and his body was removed from the tracks before police arrived.
Boy was only child in family
The boy was the only child of a Delhi Transport Corporation driver. His death briefly disrupted Blue Line Metro services and his body has been sent for post-mortem.
Police say he seemed distressed by personal issues.
The DMRC runs campaigns like #NeverGiveUp to support mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling, please remember help is available.