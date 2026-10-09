Delhi 17-year-old rents Audi, kills Umashankar at Kishangarh red light
India
A 17-year-old in southwest Delhi rented an Audi after spotting a social media reel advertising vehicle rentals and showing a driver's license.
On October 4, he crashed into three vehicles near the Kishangarh red light, tragically killing a pedestrian named Umashankar.
The car was rented without using any app, and so far the rental company has not been held responsible.
FIR registered, JJB hearing, documents probed
Police registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the teenager has faced the Juvenile Justice Board by video call.
Police are checking CCTV footage and working with the rental company to confirm documents and figure out if anyone else was in the car.
They are also asking people who saw what happened to come forward.