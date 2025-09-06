Next Article
Delhi: 2 men shot dead in Pratap Nagar
Two men, Sudhir (35) and Radhey Prajapati (30), were shot by unknown attackers in northeast Delhi's Pratap Nagar on Friday evening.
Both were rushed to GTB Hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Police received information about the incident around 7:15pm.
Murder case filed, teams formed to nab accused
Delhi Police have filed a murder case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws and are using forensic teams to search for clues at the scene.
Multiple teams are now working to track down those responsible, though the motive behind the attack is still unclear as investigations continue.