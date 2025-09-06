Delhi man drowns in Yamuna while rescuing cow

Floods disrupt life across Delhi

Witnesses saw Ombir struggling against strong currents before he disappeared; rescue was impossible at the time due to the force of the water.

After a joint search by police and disaster response teams, his body was found near his village on September 5.

Meanwhile, floods have disrupted life across Delhi—relief camps and roads are underwater, and incidents like a wall collapse in Greater Kailash I have added to the city's challenges this week.