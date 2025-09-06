Delhi man drowns in Yamuna while rescuing cow
Ombir, a 45-year-old security guard from Northeast Delhi's Garhi Mendu village, drowned on September 3, 2025, after going back into the flood-swollen Yamuna River to rescue his cow.
He had already gotten his family and belongings to safety before risking the dangerous waters for his animal.
The river hit its third-highest level since 1963 by late September 3 and into September 4, causing major flooding and forcing about 12,000 people out of their homes.
Floods disrupt life across Delhi
Witnesses saw Ombir struggling against strong currents before he disappeared; rescue was impossible at the time due to the force of the water.
After a joint search by police and disaster response teams, his body was found near his village on September 5.
Meanwhile, floods have disrupted life across Delhi—relief camps and roads are underwater, and incidents like a wall collapse in Greater Kailash I have added to the city's challenges this week.