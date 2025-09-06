Yamuna starts receding; IMD warns of more rain on Saturday India Sep 06, 2025

Good news—after peaking at 207.48 meters on Thursday, the Yamuna River in Delhi started going down and reached 207.05 meters by Friday night.

Officials expect it to dip below the evacuation mark (206 meters) by Saturday morning.

But don't put away your umbrellas just yet—the IMD says more rain and thunderstorms are likely for Delhi-NCR this Saturday.