Yamuna starts receding; IMD warns of more rain on Saturday
Good news—after peaking at 207.48 meters on Thursday, the Yamuna River in Delhi started going down and reached 207.05 meters by Friday night.
Officials expect it to dip below the evacuation mark (206 meters) by Saturday morning.
But don't put away your umbrellas just yet—the IMD says more rain and thunderstorms are likely for Delhi-NCR this Saturday.
Flow from barrages also dropped sharply
Alongside the falling river, water released from key barrages also dropped sharply—Hathnikund's flow halved through Friday, while Wazirabad and Okhla saw smaller but steady decreases too.
On the bright side, Delhi stayed a bit cooler than usual, with a high of 33.2°C (0.9°C below normal) and a low of 24°C (1.9°C below the season's average).