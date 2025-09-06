SC grants divorce to couple after decade-long marital discord
The Supreme Court has officially ended a marriage that fell apart over 10 years of dowry harassment claims and arguments about a rare 1951 Rolls-Royce—once reportedly custom-built for the Maharani of Baroda on Nehru's request.
Married since 2009, the couple's relationship broke down beyond repair, leading the court to step in and grant a divorce under Article 142, citing "irretrievable breakdown."
Car worth ₹1.5 crore became flashpoint in split
The wife accused her husband of hiding the historic Rolls-Royce to cover up his assets, making it a major flashpoint in their split.
The Supreme Court decided not to rule on who owns the car—leaving that for future civil litigation—and focused on dissolving the marriage since all attempts at reconciliation had failed.
The court found that reconciliation was no longer a viable option.