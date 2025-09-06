UPSC to use facial recognition tech in exams
On September 14, 2025, UPSC will try out facial recognition tech at five centers during the NDA and Naval Academy Exam.
The idea is simple: a mobile app snaps your photo at the center and checks it against the one you uploaded when you applied—making it tougher for anyone to cheat or send a lookalike.
The face authentication app was built by the National e-Governance Division at zero cost to UPSC, saving about ₹30 crore.
It'll also scan QR codes on admit cards, making ID checks quicker and smoother.
This pilot is part of a bigger push—UPSC plans to combine Aadhaar-based fingerprinting, facial recognition, and real-time AI CCTV surveillance in exam halls.
The goal? Faster verification and better catch anyone trying to bend the rules.
Since mid-2024, most candidates (about 93%) have used voluntary Aadhaar authentication for registration.
Still, some have faced delays due to OTP issues or mismatched names between Aadhaar and school records.
This new pilot aims to make things more secure—and hopefully less stressful—for everyone taking these high-stakes exams.