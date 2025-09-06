Ganesh Visarjan safety plan: 2,178 lifeguards, 300 ambulances on duty

With Ganesh Visarjan happening on September 6 and 7, Mumbai's civic body (BMC) is rolling out a massive safety plan. They're aiming to keep crowds under control, protect the environment, and make sure everyone can celebrate smoothly—whether you're at a big lake or an artificial pond.

Natural immersion spots, artificial lakes Think big: 70 natural immersion spots and nearly 290 artificial lakes are set up citywide.

Over 10,000 staff—including 2,178 lifeguards—will be on duty.

There'll be control rooms, watchtowers, cranes for heavy idols, plus floodlights and searchlights so things stay safe even after dark.

Medical support, waste collection Medical support is everywhere with first-aid centers and ambulances ready to go.

BMC will use nearly 300 vehicles just to collect floral waste from hundreds of kalash—so the lakes stay clean.

If you're heading into natural water bodies, be vigilant about seasonal risks such as jellyfish and stingray stings during immersion.