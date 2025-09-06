Next Article
'No sleep, no food': Rescuers on frontline of Delhi floods
Flooding in Delhi has gotten serious with the Yamuna River overflowing, so over 1,100 rescue personnel, including members of NDRF and DDMA, are out there helping people and animals get to safety.
Folks like Sunil Kumar are working nonstop as emergencies occur.
Saifi recalls a tough rescue at 3am near Shastri Park
These rescuers go through intense 21-day training—learning everything from first aid to boat handling—so they're ready for anything.
Javed Saifi from DDMA shared how unpredictable things can get, recalling a tough rescue at 3am near Shastri Park.
Even with challenges like rough waters and limited supplies, teams stay focused on keeping everyone safe and alerting neighborhoods when water levels rise.