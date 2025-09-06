Gurugram man goes missing; family cremates body that turns out alive

After Prasad disappeared, his son filed a missing person's report on September 1. When police found a body near an abandoned warehouse on August 28 that matched Prasad's clothes and leg injury, the family believed it was him. They carried out the cremation, only to discover the next day that Prasad was actually alive.

Police now trying to identify the dead man

Prasad was spotted by a relative at a local labor chowk just as his sons were about to immerse what they thought were his ashes.

His unexpected return has left police scrambling to figure out who the murdered man really is.

Investigators are now using DNA samples from the cremated body to solve the mystery.