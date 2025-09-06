Gurugram man goes missing; family cremates body that turns out alive
A 47-year-old labor contractor, Poojan Prasad, shocked everyone in Gurugram when he came home alive—the next day after his family had identified a mutilated body as his and performed his last rites.
Prasad had gone missing in late August 2025, but was found alive on September 3, leaving his family and neighbors stunned.
Family cremated what they thought was his dead body
After Prasad disappeared, his son filed a missing person's report on September 1.
When police found a body near an abandoned warehouse on August 28 that matched Prasad's clothes and leg injury, the family believed it was him.
They carried out the cremation, only to discover the next day that Prasad was actually alive.
Police now trying to identify the dead man
Prasad was spotted by a relative at a local labor chowk just as his sons were about to immerse what they thought were his ashes.
His unexpected return has left police scrambling to figure out who the murdered man really is.
Investigators are now using DNA samples from the cremated body to solve the mystery.