Record inflow into Himachal dams; Punjab hit hard by flooding
The Beas River in Himachal Pradesh just saw its highest water inflow ever—11.7 billion cubic meters since July 1, according to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
That's more than double what the Pong Dam can hold and beats both last year's floods and the previous 1988 record.
Flooding has hit Punjab hard, forcing many people to leave their homes. Tragically, at least 43 people have lost their lives.
While dams like Bhakra on the Sutlej River helped delay some flooding, silt buildup is making it harder for them to work as intended.
BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi is urging states to team up—strengthen embankments and clear out silt from reservoirs so they can handle future floods better.
With extreme monsoon rains becoming more common, coordinated action between states is more important than ever.