Record inflow into Himachal dams; Punjab hit hard by flooding India Sep 06, 2025

The Beas River in Himachal Pradesh just saw its highest water inflow ever—11.7 billion cubic meters since July 1, according to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

That's more than double what the Pong Dam can hold and beats both last year's floods and the previous 1988 record.