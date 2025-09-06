Next Article
Haryana floods: 3 rain-related deaths reported in Kurukshetra
Heavy rains in Haryana have caused serious flooding, turning fields into ponds and leading to tragic accidents.
An 18-year-old farmer, Arun Kumar, drowned while bathing in a flooded field near Bibipur village, Kurukshetra—marking the third rain-related death in the area.
Brothers died after roof collapsed
In Shahabad, two brothers lost their lives after their house roof collapsed due to waterlogging.
While river levels are slowly dropping, many places remain flooded. The local administration is planning drone surveys to tackle annual flooding problems.
Plus, a new government portal lets farmers in Ambala report Kharif crop damage until September 10, hoping to speed up relief efforts for those hit hardest by these floods.