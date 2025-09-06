National Teachers's Awards: President Murmu stresses on girls' education India Sep 06, 2025

On Teachers's Day, President Droupadi Murmu honored 81 teachers with the National Teachers's Awards in New Delhi.

She spoke about how teachers shape lives, saying their real reward is being remembered by students who go on to help society.

Murmu also highlighted the need to support girls' education and underprivileged students for a more inclusive future.