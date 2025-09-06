Next Article
National Teachers's Awards: President Murmu stresses on girls' education
On Teachers's Day, President Droupadi Murmu honored 81 teachers with the National Teachers's Awards in New Delhi.
She spoke about how teachers shape lives, saying their real reward is being remembered by students who go on to help society.
Murmu also highlighted the need to support girls' education and underprivileged students for a more inclusive future.
Education as essential as food, clothing, shelter: Murmu
President Murmu emphasized that while technology like smart classrooms is useful, it's "smart teachers" who truly make a difference by connecting with students.
She called education as essential as food, clothing and shelter, and urged everyone to see investing in girls' education as a big step toward women-led progress.