Delhi: 2 people booked for racially abusing 3 women from Arunachal

Jain arrested, Singh apologizes

Jain reportedly called the women "momo" and accused them of running a massage parlor, with Singh joining in.

The incident sparked outrage online, leading police to file an FIR for outraging modesty and promoting enmity.

Jain was arrested; Singh publicly apologized but asked people not to rush to judge.

The case is under senior police supervision, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju promising strict action.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu has also demanded swift justice, highlighting ongoing concerns about racism faced by people from Northeast India.