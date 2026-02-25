Delhi: 2 people booked for racially abusing 3 women from Arunachal
Three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced racist abuse from their neighbors in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, after dust from an electrical installation fell into the neighbors' home on February 20.
Ruby Jain and Harsh Singh allegedly hurled racial slurs and made offensive comments about their profession.
Jain arrested, Singh apologizes
Jain reportedly called the women "momo" and accused them of running a massage parlor, with Singh joining in.
The incident sparked outrage online, leading police to file an FIR for outraging modesty and promoting enmity.
Jain was arrested; Singh publicly apologized but asked people not to rush to judge.
The case is under senior police supervision, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju promising strict action.
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu has also demanded swift justice, highlighting ongoing concerns about racism faced by people from Northeast India.