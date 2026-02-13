Delhi: 2 women killed, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to figure out how crash happened

The crash happened around 6:43am leaving the car badly wrecked. One woman was found inside the vehicle; the other was found outside.

The survivors—driver Deepanshu Garg and two young kids, Vivan (5) and Vashu (3)—were quickly taken to Max Hospital and are now stable.

Police registered an FIR, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and are reviewing CCTV footage to figure out exactly how things went wrong.