Delhi: 2 workers killed in factory construction site collapse
India
Two workers, Ajay (25) and Ram Milan (45), lost their lives when a temporary structure and loose soil gave way at a factory construction site in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on February 20.
According to eyewitness Rampal Ahirwar, the collapse trapped both men underneath.
An official said the incident occurred near a drain while work was going on.
FIR filed under relevant laws
Early police findings suggest the site didn't have proper safety measures—a temporary structure was unsafe, and the soil wasn't secure.
An FIR has been filed under relevant laws as investigators look into possible negligence by the contractor and factory management.
The case is still being investigated as of now.