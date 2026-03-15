Delhi: 20-year-old killed, 2 injured in ITO flyover accident

Friends were riding on Kapoor's mother's scooter

The friends were riding toward Jama Masjid on Kapoor's mother's scooter when the collision dragged them several meters, trapping Singh underneath.

Police have registered a case for negligent and rash driving, as well as endangering life.

CCTV footage and toll records are being checked to track down the truck driver, while Kapoor and Bhatia recover at Lok Nayak Hospital.