Delhi: 20-year-old killed, 2 injured in ITO flyover accident
India
Early Thursday morning (during the intervening night of March 11-12, around 1:30 am) in Delhi, a scooter carrying three friends was sideswiped by an unidentified truck on the ITO flyover.
Karan Singh, 20, from Faridabad lost his life, while Yash Kapoor, 20, and Sandeep Bhatia, 24, were left injured.
The truck driver sped off right after the crash.
Friends were riding on Kapoor's mother's scooter
The friends were riding toward Jama Masjid on Kapoor's mother's scooter when the collision dragged them several meters, trapping Singh underneath.
Police have registered a case for negligent and rash driving, as well as endangering life.
CCTV footage and toll records are being checked to track down the truck driver, while Kapoor and Bhatia recover at Lok Nayak Hospital.