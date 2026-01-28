Delhi: 21-year-old killed after argument over 'bidi' matchstick
India
In Vasant Kunj, Delhi, a 21-year-old named Karan lost his life Tuesday night after an argument about passing a matchstick to light a "bidi" turned violent.
Unidentified attackers stabbed him during the altercation.
Police received information at around 11:40pm and rushed to the spot, by which time Karan had already been taken to a private hospital.
Police investigation ongoing
Sadly, Karan didn't survive his injuries—he'd been stabbed in the neck and died during treatment.
Police have registered a murder case and collected forensic evidence from the scene.
As of now, they're still working to identify and catch those responsible for this shocking incident.