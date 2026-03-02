Delhi: 3 banks, 6 schools receive bomb threats; probe underway

Police investigating who sent hoax emails

Police teams—including bomb squads, dog squads, and fire crews—searched every corner of the affected buildings but found nothing suspicious.

Students and staff were safely evacuated as a precaution. Schools like Sardar Patel Vidyalaya told parents that junior classes will restart once everything's declared safe; senior exams will also resume after clearance.

Police are investigating who sent the hoax emails while security remains tight across the city.