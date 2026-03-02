Delhi: 3 banks, 6 schools receive bomb threats; probe underway
On Monday morning, three banks and six schools across New Delhi received bomb threats from about 8:20am onwards, causing a wave of panic and quick emergency responses.
The targeted locations included Axis Bank in Connaught Place, two SBI branches (AIIMS and Shahdara), plus well-known schools like Army Public School (Delhi Cantt), Salwan Public School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Mira Public School (Janakpuri), Rabia Girls's Public School, and Ramjas Public School (Rajendra Nagar).
Police investigating who sent hoax emails
Police teams—including bomb squads, dog squads, and fire crews—searched every corner of the affected buildings but found nothing suspicious.
Students and staff were safely evacuated as a precaution. Schools like Sardar Patel Vidyalaya told parents that junior classes will restart once everything's declared safe; senior exams will also resume after clearance.
Police are investigating who sent the hoax emails while security remains tight across the city.