Delhi: 3 boys aged 12-13 years accused of raping minor
India
In southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase II, three boys aged just 12 and 13 have been accused of raping an eight-year-old girl.
The incident happened in broad daylight on March 12-13, when the boys allegedly lured her to a nearby warehouse, took her inside, and assaulted her.
Case registered under POCSO Act
The case came to light on March 14 after a police emergency call.
Officers, including a woman police officer, responded quickly, and the girl was taken to AIIMS for a medical examination, where doctors recorded a history of sexual assault.
Police registered an FIR under relevant laws and detained all three boys within hours.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into what led to this disturbing act.