Delhi: 3 men linked to Meerut gang shot at
India
Three alleged members of a Meerut-based gang landed in the hospital after a shootout with Delhi Police in Usmanpur.
Acting on a tip, police tried to stop the suspects—who were on a motorcycle—but things escalated quickly when the gang opened fire instead of surrendering.
Suspects connected to several criminal cases
The injured suspects were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment as investigations dig deeper into their criminal links.
Authorities say these men are connected to several cases, and the Crime Branch said the trio are alleged to be linked to multiple cases.