Delhi: 3 people found dead in car after tantrik robbery

A self-styled tantrik named Kamruddin from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly poisoning three people in Delhi and robbing them. The victims—Randhir (76), Shiv Naresh (42), and Laxmi (40)—were found dead in a car near Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday, sending shockwaves through their local communities.

Kamruddin ran so-called tantrik centers in Loni, Ghaziabad Kamruddin ran so-called tantrik centers in Loni, Ghaziabad, and Firozabad.

He lured people with promises of quick wealth through "Dhanvarsha" rituals that demanded ₹2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks.

After gaining their trust, he would poison sweets to kill them and steal their valuables.

This wasn't his first time—he's linked to similar murders in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Police arrested 5 people, including Kamruddin The victims had met Kamruddin the day before they died.

On the way back, he joined them in the car and served poisoned laddoos and offered liquor and cold drinks.

As soon as they lost consciousness, he escaped with their money.

Police pieced together call records, CCTV footage, and location data to catch him—and police arrested five people, including Kamruddin.