Delhi: 3 schools receive bomb threats, second incident within week

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Friday morning, leading to the evacuation of students and staff, Hindustan Times reported. The affected institutions include BD Tamil Education School in Jhandewalan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, and the British School. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) first received an emergency call around 9:12am and dispatched fire tenders and bomb disposal squads for thorough checks. On February 9, more than 13 schools received bomb threats through email.

Ongoing investigation Threats signed by 'Khalistan National Army' The threats were sent from an anonymous email ID, signed by "Khalistan National Army." The email also warned of an attack on Parliament later this week and stated, "Delhi will become Khalistan in the memory of Afzal Guru." Senior police officers are investigating the matter as teams continue to conduct security checks at these schools.

Previous incidents Similar threats received earlier this week The threats received on Monday had also been sent from an anonymous email ID, warning of an attack on the Parliament building at 1:11pm on February 13. Following these threats, around 10 schools in Chandigarh and Mohali received bomb threat calls on Tuesday, leading to tight security checks and class suspensions.

Advertisement