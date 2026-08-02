Delhi 35.7°C, humidity 70-85% as IMD forecasts rain Monday
India
Delhi was pretty warm and sticky this Sunday, with temperatures peaking at 35.7 degrees Celsius, just above the usual for early August.
Humidity made things extra muggy, staying between 70% and 85%.
If you're hoping for a break, the IMD says to expect cloudy skies and some light rain on Monday.
Ayanagar 35°C, Ridge 22.3°C, AQI 77
Across Delhi, temperatures shifted a bit from place to place, with Ayanagar hitting 35 degrees Celsius and Ridge dipping to 22.3 degrees Celsius overnight.
Good news for your lungs: air quality was rated "satisfactory," with an AQI of 77 by Sunday afternoon.