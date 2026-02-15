Delhi: 5 gangsters arrested for killing businessman in Bawana
Delhi Police have arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for killing 35-year-old businessman Vaibhav Gandhi in Bawana on February 9, 2026.
A social media post purportedly issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly from an account using the name 'Randeep Malik Anil Pandit,' claimed responsibility for the murder and said it happened because Gandhi interfered with their activities.
Gang tried to rob Gandhi before shooting him
Police tracked down the suspects after a tip-off and made arrests following a brief encounter—one suspect was injured.
The group allegedly tried to rob Gandhi before shooting him near his factory, even chasing him on motorcycles.
Three suspects were caught right away; two more were picked up later.
About ₹1 crore in cash was found in Gandhi's car, and a social media post purportedly issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed the killing was carried out on behalf of multiple gangs.