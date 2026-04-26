Delhi: 6 injured after Swiss Air flight's engine catches fire
What's the story
A Zurich-bound Swiss Air flight, LX147, faced a major emergency at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines failed and caught fire during takeoff. Smoke was seen on the left side of the aircraft and near the right landing gear. The crew promptly aborted the takeoff and initiated an emergency evacuation.
Evacuation details
6 passengers injured during evacuation
All 232 people on board, including 228 passengers and four infants, were safely evacuated using emergency slides. However, six passengers were injured during the evacuation and are now receiving medical treatment. Stairs were provided for those who couldn't use the slides. The incident temporarily blocked runway 28 at Delhi Airport for a long time, severely disrupting operations at one of India's busiest airports.
Investigation underway
SWISS issues statement, task force formed
Swiss International Airlines has formed a task force to assist passengers and investigate the incident. The airline is working to arrange rebookings or hotel accommodations for affected passengers. A statement from SWISS said, "We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330, registration HB-JHK. SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and four infants on board." Technical specialists from the airline are expected to arrive in Delhi soon.