Delhi: 6 injured after Swiss Air flight's engine catches fire

All 232 people on board, including 228 passengers and four infants, were safely evacuated using emergency slides. However, six passengers were injured during the evacuation and are now receiving medical treatment. Stairs were provided for those who couldn't use the slides. The incident temporarily blocked runway 28 at Delhi Airport for a long time, severely disrupting operations at one of India's busiest airports.

Investigation underway

SWISS issues statement, task force formed

Swiss International Airlines has formed a task force to assist passengers and investigate the incident. The airline is working to arrange rebookings or hotel accommodations for affected passengers. A statement from SWISS said, "We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330, registration HB-JHK. SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and four infants on board." Technical specialists from the airline are expected to arrive in Delhi soon.