Delhi: 6-year-old girl gang-raped by 3 minors in Bhajanpura
A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10 to 16, in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on January 18, 2026.
The boys reportedly lured her with food, tied her hands, gagged her mouth, and assaulted her before threatening her.
She returned home bleeding and at first told her family she had fallen; later, she shared what happened.
Doctors confirmed serious injuries and recommended further tests.
Police response and current case status
The girl's family quickly reported the crime to police, and she was examined and treated at a hospital and is reported to be stable and recovering at home; HT reported she was bedridden when visited.
Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, collecting forensic evidence from the scene.
Two accused minors (aged 10 and 13) have been caught—one after his mother turned him in—while a third boy (14) is still missing with his family as police continue their search using CCTV footage and leads outside Delhi.