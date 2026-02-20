Delhi: 6-year-old girl killed in e-rickshaw, car collision
India
A six-year-old girl, just six years old, was killed when a speeding car crashed into the e-rickshaw she and her grandmother were taking to school in Delhi's Janakpuri on Tuesday morning.
The impact flipped their e-rickshaw and threw both onto the road.
Driver arrested, family demands action against bystanders
Both the girl and her grandmother Mercy Xavier were rushed to hospital, but sadly, the girl didn't survive. Her grandmother is stable and under care.
Police have arrested the driver, Sanjeev, for rash and negligent driving causing death.
Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to piece together exactly what happened.
The family has expressed disappointment that bystanders didn't step in to help after the crash.