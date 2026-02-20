Delhi: 6-year-old girl killed in e-rickshaw, car collision

Driver arrested, family demands action against bystanders

Both the girl and her grandmother Mercy Xavier were rushed to hospital, but sadly, the girl didn't survive. Her grandmother is stable and under care.

Police have arrested the driver, Sanjeev, for rash and negligent driving causing death.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to piece together exactly what happened.

The family has expressed disappointment that bystanders didn't step in to help after the crash.