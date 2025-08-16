Next Article
Delhi: 79-year-old man among 6 dead in dargah roof collapse
On Friday, the roof of the Patte Shah Dargah near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi suddenly collapsed during heavy monsoon rains, leaving six people dead—including a 79-year-old man.
FIR filed against unknown persons
Rescue teams managed to pull out several survivors, some with serious injuries who were rushed to AIIMS and RML hospitals.
Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons for causing death by negligence, and officials are now investigating possible negligence and the potential illegal occupation of heritage land tied to the dargah.
The collapse has also drawn attention to other rain-related hazards reported across Delhi.