Delhi: 9 dead, 3 injured in fire at multi-storey building
A tragic fire broke out early Wednesday in a multi-storey building in Ram Chowk Market, Palam, southwest Delhi, leaving nine people dead and three injured.
The blaze spread quickly through the building, which had about 10 to 15 residents living above shops storing clothes and cosmetics.
2 girls among dead
Eight people were declared dead at Manipal Hospital: Pravesh, Kamal, Ashu, Lado, Himanshi and three minor girls.
A woman was brought dead to IGI Hospital; a man and a two-year-old girl are still under treatment.
One more resident with serious burns is hospitalized elsewhere.
Two people managed to escape by jumping from the building.
CM calls for probe
30 fire trucks rushed to the scene after reports of a short circuit around 6am.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for an official investigation into what went wrong.