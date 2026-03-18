Delhi: 9 dead, including 3 children, in fire near Palam
India
A tragic fire broke out early this morning in a four-story residential building near Palam Metro Station, southwest Delhi, taking nine lives, among them three children aged 15, six, and three.
The flames spread fast from the lower-floor shops, leaving residents trapped inside.
Chief minister announces compensation
Firefighters rushed in with around 20-30 fire tenders after a call at around 7.04am joined by NDRF and police teams.
Three people were injured. Two jumped to escape.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced ₹10 lakh for each adult victim's family and ₹5 lakh for minors' families.
Residents alleged the fire was caused by a short circuit; a Forensic Science Laboratory team has been called in to inspect the site.