Delhi: 9 dead, including 3 kids, in fire at garment shop
A major fire broke out in a four-story building in Palam, southwest Delhi, leaving nine people dead, including three kids from the same family.
The blaze started on the ground floor and quickly spread through a showroom packed with clothes and cosmetics, trapping family members upstairs.
Authorities are looking into negligence
Police said a short circuit on the ground floor was the most likely cause; a local resident suggested a water motor left switched on overnight may have sparked the blaze.
Seven bodies were recovered from a hall on the third floor; two more were found in a bathroom.
One survivor, Anil, managed to save his daughter by dropping her from the fourth floor, a moment that's left many shaken.
Authorities are looking into negligence, while both central and state governments have announced compensation for the families affected.