Delhi: 9 dead, including 3 kids, in fire at garment shop

Authorities are looking into negligence

Police said a short circuit on the ground floor was the most likely cause; a local resident suggested a water motor left switched on overnight may have sparked the blaze.

Seven bodies were recovered from a hall on the third floor; two more were found in a bathroom.

One survivor, Anil, managed to save his daughter by dropping her from the fourth floor, a moment that's left many shaken.

Authorities are looking into negligence, while both central and state governments have announced compensation for the families affected.