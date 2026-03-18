Delhi: 9, including 3 children, die in fire near metro

CM calls for inquiry; PM announces compensation

Thick smoke blocked the only exit, leaving many trapped. Firefighters removed several people from the building; some of the rescued victims were later declared dead at hospital; two others jumped from upper floors trying to escape.

The family of the building's showroom owner lived on the upper floors; nine members of that family died in the blaze.

Around 30 fire tenders and 11 ambulances were pressed into service; officials said the fire was later doused.

Authorities have cordoned off the area for investigation. Delhi's chief minister has called for an inquiry, while the prime minister announced compensation for victims' families: ₹2 lakh for each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.